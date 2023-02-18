Real housewives show set to move across states

General manager, Showmax Nigeria, Mr Opeoluwa Filani has said that after Lagos and Abuja, the company will take the Real housewives’ franchise across states…

General manager, Showmax Nigeria, Mr Opeoluwa Filani has said that after Lagos and Abuja, the company will take the Real housewives’ franchise across states in Nigeria who are within the franchise coverage.

Speaking in Abuja over the weekend during the premiere of the Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOA), he said the company wouldn’t announce the next state they would be exploring for the Real housewives series but it would definitely be explored in another state in Nigeria.

He also said Showmax decided to bring the show to Abuja after the success it recorded with the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL), hence it hopes to record such success in Abuja.

According to him, in entertainment, Abuja is always the next stop after Lagos that was why the series was brought to Abuja after it took place in Lagos State.