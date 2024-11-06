✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
‘Real estate confab to proffer solution to building collapse’

This year’s edition of the International Real Estate Conference and Exhibition (IRECE) will provide perspectives and solutions to the rising cases of building collapse in the country.

Briefing journalists, on Tuesday in Abuja, ahead of the event, the Vice President, North Central of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN,) ESV Osilama E. Osilama, noted that this year’s theme was carefully selected amidst rising cases of building collapse in the country.

“In this year’s conference, we are bringing in key stakeholders to proffer solutions to the major issue affecting the industry, which is building collapse, as it is a serious concern,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of REDAN in the FCT, Okoruwa Ehikioya, noted that “Several factors could be responsible for building collapse, ranging from  mismanagement of materials, use of inferior or substandard materials as well as poor supervision.

“This is why we will be bringing in both regulators and operators in the sector to discuss these challenges and provide viable solutions to them,” he said.

Ehikioya added that the conference will feature insurance companies that will fast track conversations on how Nigeria can commence insuring properties.

 

