Reactions as video shows Tinubu’s sons among Presidential delegates to Qatar

President Bola Tinubu’s sons – Seyi and Yinka – were among the delegation that travelled with the President on a state visit to Doha, Qatar.…

President Bola Tinubu’s sons – Seyi and Yinka – were among the delegation that travelled with the President on a state visit to Doha, Qatar.

Tinubu visited Qatar between March 2 and 3, 2024, and returned to the country after.

However, aside from the bilateral agreements signed and statements issued by the presidency, other parts of the trip have been generating interest, especially on social media.

Immediately a video where the president’s sons were seen standing among presidential delegates was released, social media literarily caught fire.

In what capacity is Seyi Tinubu standing among the Nigerian government delegate in Qatar?? pic.twitter.com/WrkKbyiyq0 — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) March 3, 2024

Daily Trust understands that Tinubu was accompanied by 38 others, including his sons.

The first batch of 16 people that arrived on February 28, 2024, includes Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari.

The second delegation made up of 22 people arrived on February 29, 2024.

They included Seyi Tinubu, Yinka Tinubu, PPS, Hakeem Muti-Okunola, SCOP, Ambassador Victor Adekunle Adeleke, PP, Dr. Ade Tinubu, and SSAP (Household), Subair Oluwatoyin.

During the President’s visit, his sons were spotted among Nigerian officials.

This had triggered reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Below are some of such comments:

@teidouaaron: “Nigeria is a family business now. You get?”

@IGNO: “President’s son. Heir apparent to the throne of Nigeria.”

@sodiq_boladele: “In the capacity of a Political Intern 😂. Seyi is a business man and business men seize opportunities.”

@IdowuAkande3: “His father is the the current king. He’s the heir to the throne. You’ll see.”

@tchidi_na: “By the time this man done building Nigeria, the registered company Called Nigeria will be under his family names.. dey play.”

@MRYUNG37: “This family is a mistake to Nigeria, a very big mistake should Never had happened.”

When the list of the trip was leaked last week, O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, had dismissed criticisms over it, saying it was not unusual for members of the president’s family to accompany him on a trip.

“It is not uncommon for children of world leaders to accompany their parents on foreign trips. In fact, it is the norm. Canadian PM Trudeau is known to travel with his family on official trips abroad. Same with UK PMs – even if somewhat muted,” the president’s aide wrote on social media.

“From the public image and diplomacy angle, bringing family members can soften a leader’s public image and aid in diplomatic relations by showcasing a relatable, family-oriented side.

“For some leaders, taking their children on such trips is a way of educating them about world affairs and different cultures. Others do it to maintain some semblance of family life, despite the demands of public office, and for security considerations.