Reactions as Shettima recognises Sanusi as Emir of Kano

Reactions have trailed the recognition of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Daily Trust reports that the Vice President on his official Facebook and X accounts had addressed Sanusi as the 16th Emir, prompting reactions by social media users who took it as an endorsement of Sanusi’s legitimacy to the Kano throne.

While the Kano Emirates tussle is still in courts, the state has witnessed emergence of two emirs—Sanusi and the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The post initially reads; “On Saturday, I attended the Wedding Fatiha of the daughter of former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“Kwankwaso gave his daughter, Dr. Aishatu Kwankwaso’s hand in marriage to Fahad, the son of Katsina-based business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

“The wedding which took place at the palace of the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II was conducted by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahraddeen.

“I shared my heartfelt wishes with the newly-weds, hoping for a lifetime of happiness together.”

However, after some pockets of reactions by social media users, the third paragraph in the post was later edited omitting the name of the emir.

It now reads; “The wedding which took place at the Kano Emir’s palace, was conducted by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahraddeen.”

Reacting, a social media user, Alhassan Ali Lawan said, “We are glad for honouring the invitation your Excellency! We are also happy for recognizing our Emir as the 16th Emir of Kano State. The presidential candidate (Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD) is wishing you well and safe back home! Thanks once again!!!”

Another user, Najeeb Sule Alfindi said, “The best paragraph that impresses me is 3rd paragraph, where you said which took place at the palace of the Emir of Kano, and then you mentioned who is the Emir Muhammad Sunusi II. Thank you, Sir.”

Musa Kabir wrote, “Masha Allah! Your Excellency on behalf of good people of Kano State we really appreciated your attendance. I know you can unite the six goepolitical zones in this country. Secondly I really appreciated your second statement that called the 16th Emir of Kano State. Malam Sunusi Lamido Sunusi is our choice and I pray for you one day to be the driver of this nation.”

