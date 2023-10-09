Reactions As Seyi Tinubu Flies Presidential Jet To Private Event

Reactions have trailed the action of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, who flew a presidential jet to watch a polo tournament in Kano on Sunday.…

Reactions have trailed the action of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, who flew a presidential jet to watch a polo tournament in Kano on Sunday.

Reports emerged that the president’s son was in Kano to watch 2023 NPA Kano International Polo Tournament at the Usman Dantata Polo Ground.

Nigerians have taken to social media to vent their frustrations over the development, as many are saying Tinubu’s family has made the resources of the country their own.

Some Nigerians said the president’s family is insensitive to the hardship the masses are grappling with amid the removal of fuel subsidy without proper palliatives to cushion the effects.

In the pictures on social media, Seyi was in the company of security agents, when he landed at Kano airport, where he was received by a representative of Kwankwasiyya, a movement owned by Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

These were the few of the reactions by Nigerians on X:

@Uncle_sarm wrote, “No be today e start, Nigeria has made political offices family business, I won’t be surprised to see “office of the son of the President.”

@YouthspireNG said, “You can imagine the waste, using federal resources to fund frivolities and endorsed by state officials. What a show of shame 🤦”

“And he was received by the kwankwassiya movement man who is an NNPP man… Some hidden things but time will unfold everything,” @Oluchima1 said.

“Is this a country???” @titude queried. “We serve the father and his son??”

“This country is a country of no law, do as you like,” @Godwill4sure said. “The politicians are playing the game of religion and tribe very well. And the poor citizens are dancing to there songs. That why they can do as they like.”

“Family business.🤣🤣🤣🤣,” @NativePreacher_ laughed.

