Reactions as NDLEA Chairman Hosts Naira Marley

Nigerian artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka ‘Naira Marley’, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd),

In a post via its X account, the NDLEA said during the visit, the Marlian boss declared support for the war against drug abuse.

The agency shared group photos on the microblogging platform, where Naira Marley and Marwa could be seen together.

“Photo caption 1: Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) with music star, Naira Marley when the artiste paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the War Against Drug Abuse on Thursday 17th August 2023,” one of the captions of the post read.

Daily Trust reports that the musician’s visit to the agency stirred controversy on social media, particularly because he is seen as a chronic smoker.

He has also been enmeshed in a series of controversies, from being arraigned for suspected internet fraud to allegedly inflicting bodily injury on a former artiste signed to his label, Mohbad.

X users took to the comment section of the post to condemn NDLEA.

Below are some of such comments:

@Yemihazan: “Person wey dey blow weed unapologetic on a regular is your voice against drug abuse? Nah! This country is cursed.”

@Arewa_Blog: “Person wey dey smoke weed on a steady don become NDLEA ambassador. Inside life.”

@ChalieRichiee: “Chairman NDLES NIG this one is on you, are there no better role models than the Malian himself? This institution really needs to be looked into coz it needs help.”

@ThisIsBisong: “Over 20 music stars and Nairamarley is who you can receive as a visitor and POST ? Make this country just better Ahbeg God.”

@d_problemsolver: “We are taking down notes. You have again shown many Nigerians that internet fraud is an offense that should be overlooked.”

@Rickyslim4: “Nothing surprises me again in this country called Nigeria.”

@TN_524: “Does doing drugs are promoted by those fighting against drug abuse.. wrong choice. This same people comes out on TV doing drugs smoking celebrity lifestyle and all you can do is to promote them as an Ambassador. Nigeria which way to go.”

