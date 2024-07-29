Reactions as Force PRO ‘admits’ Nigerian policemen are corrupt

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has weighed in on why Nigerian police operatives are corrupt. Adejobi was responding to an X user who…

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has weighed in on why Nigerian police operatives are corrupt.

Adejobi was responding to an X user who wondered why the police in Nigeria are corrupt.

“Nigeria police are so corrupt. Why sir?,” the user asked.

The Force PRO replied saying: “Because our society is corrupt.”

Meanwhile, his response has elicited diverse opinions from Nigerians on X.

@Mazipita wrote: “Because the society is corrupt, that’s why your men are corrupt? What an Answer.”

@MaryEkemezie said: “You can and should do better. You cannot justify your personnel being corrupt on the grounds that the society is corrupt. It is unbelievable that you have put this down in writing.

“How do you expect anyone to have any respect for the police, the institution you represent, if you do not do better than justifying the corruption of your colleagues on the basis that the society is corrupt. Please do better, Sir.”

@Comr_lucky1: “Justification for bad behavior….really disappointing.”

@OxCryptojoey: “This man needs to log off social media. You are saying things that don’t represent you or the police force in a good light.”

@Maliqifeoluwa: “Your men are corrupt because the society is corrupt ???? Haaa see Nigerian Police o.”

@AGINAS: “What an excuse for having systematic failure in the police system.”

@DaveTorty: “Thanks to @Princemoye1 for confirming what most Nigerians both home and abroad has been crying out for years, That Nigeria is fantastically corrupt. Our society is corrupt.”

@HuNGR: “This is not a good answer. Society is a collection of several elements and if each of these elements works to make itself clean, society becomes clean. So, THE POLICE SHOULD PLEASE WORK ON ITSELF and stop hiding under the umbrella of our society.”

@theAyees: “This is rare. I mean you are admitting that the NPF is corrupt. Kudos to you.”

@BIGMACHALA4932: “You finally admit that the Police are corrupt, what a shame.”