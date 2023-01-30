Reactions as BBNaija’s Ka3na fakes pregnancy to boost business

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na, has come under fire for faking a pregnancy to promote her new business. The reality tv star took to her…

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na, has come under fire for faking a pregnancy to promote her new business.

The reality tv star took to her Instagram account on the 24th of January to show off her baby bump and announced that she was pregnant. She wrote, “We Are Pregnant! @lila_bossbaby A We’ve Carried You In Our Hearts For Far Too Longggg! Now We Are Restless To Hold You In Our Arms And Show You Off To The World Together We Will Love; Nurture & Watch “YOU” BLOSSOM A del @mk.london_ #PregnancyAnnouncement #KanaTheBossLady #TOUCHNOT” (sic).

However, in a recent post, the entrepreneur revealed that the baby she had been anticipating was her new business – a clothing collection said to be co-owned by her daughter.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “The Millennium Collection by Ka3na Brand was conceived and birthed on the love and inseparable bond between I and my super talented daughter who’s my BFF. I wanted to create a brand that will bring us much closer together. A Brand that will inspire other millennial mothers and families.”

The recent twist of events has stirred different reactions from friends and fans. Instagram user, @the_real_amaka, said, “I wish it was baby ooo. I want to carry baby… Congratulations boo well served … Pity me next time, I have baby fever” (sic)

@amvskitchenandtreats wrote, “Oh chim and I was jumping from blog to blog defending you. congratulations on your new baby (Millennials)”

Also, @verygudbadgul2112 said, “Lol people were right that the pregnancy was fake k). I’m sorry if I attacked you for spitting facts. She’s creative though I give it to her”

Similarly, @nkemakonamu said, “Chineke! This is a different town hall”, while @destinv.morre wrote, “So there’s no baby?? a c. Let me go and delete my congratulations on ur Twitter post. Mtcheeewww”

“[JESUS| Believe this woman at ur own risk!”, @shes_ebonyb wrote.