Business

REA gets new leadership

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
    By Faruk Shuaibu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Aba Aliyu as new Managing Director Rural Electrification Agency REA, following the immediate sack of Ahmed Salihijo former MD REA. 

Aliyu untill his appointment was the Head of Project Management Unit and Director Nigeria Electrification Project NEP, which is funded by the World Bank and the African Development Bank AFDB. 

He is said to be one of the finest officers of the REA in terms of procurement and transparency in the award of contracts and policy implementation and strategic planning.

In a statement, the agency said the new leadership is expected to give visibility and openess to the operations of the agency.

The new appointed Managing Director pledged to refocus the agency in ensuring that activities and projects awarded, ongoing and completed are widely publicised for clarity and accountability in governance.

 

