REA deploys 103 solar mini-grids, connects 46,661 households

The Rural Electrification Agency has stated that 46,661 households in off-grid communities now have electricity through its Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

In a statement yesterday, REA stated that the feat was made possible through 103 solar mini-grids deployed across the country funded by the World Bank.

Speaking at the 10th virtual Mini Grid Roundtable discussion, yesterday, the Managing Director of REA, Ahmad Salihijo, said the project signaled a crucial advancement in enhancing electricity access for households, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as public facilities in rural and underserved regions of the country.

He expressed the agency’s dedication to bridging the energy access gap in Nigeria.

“One of the key strategies that we are using to achieve this goal is the Performance Based Grant (PBG) sub-component. The PBG is a financing mechanism that provides grants to qualified developers to construct and operate mini-grids in rural communities.

“So far, the PBG has been very successful in attracting private sector investments in mini-grids. Through the NEP, over 80 mini-grids have been completed and commissioned, connecting about 32,000 households, MSMEs, and public facilities, and providing clean and reliable electricity.

“The Solar Hybrid Mini-grid component has witnessed remarkable success, with a total of 46,661 verified connections made to households, MSMEs, and public facilities.

“Each connection is a step towards bridging the energy gap and fostering economic development. An additional 281,578 connections are in progress, poised to further expand the project’s impact and reach.”

The Head of the REA Project Management Unit of NEP, Abba Aliyu, expressed satisfaction at the accomplishment, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that we have successfully completed and commissioned 103 mini-grids as part of the NEP initiative.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to communities that have long been underserved.”

