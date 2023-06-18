REA builds solar mini grid in Osogbo market

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has built a solar mini grid at Ayegbaju market in Osogbo, Osun State under its Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI),…

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has built a solar mini grid at Ayegbaju market in Osogbo, Osun State under its Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI), to ensure energy access to the markets.

The initiative targets 1,600 shops at the Ayegbaju market and 48 of them were covered already.

REA Managing Director, Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, during inspection of the project, said it would enhance smooth trading and boost businesses in the market upon completion.

He said Ayegbaju Market Osogbo and Abubakar Gumi Market in Kaduna were selected to deliver the next phase of EEI projects.

Ahmad said the project would provide much needed relief to businesses in the market by reducing the dependency of petrol generators and encouraging the idea of renewable energy.

He said once the construction is completed, the State Government and/or DisCo, developer, and REA will be able to sit with the market association to sign a multilateral agreement, which ensures the long-term viability of the project while ensuring energy access to the markets.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...