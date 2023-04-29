REA boss denies being director in logistics firm

The managing director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo, has denied serving as a director in Velocity Logistics and Marine Services Ltd while serving…

The managing director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo, has denied serving as a director in Velocity Logistics and Marine Services Ltd while serving his term at the federal agency.

In a statement yesterday, Salihijo, who was reacting to an allegation by Donnington Nigeria Limited and a published report, noted that he had relinquished his position as a director of Velocity on April 25, 2019 before he was appointed to head the REA.

He said, “For the sake of clarity, I want to emphasise that my employment history had been thoroughly vetted and approved by the appropriate authorities, upon my assumption to the role of managing director/chief executive officer at the REA on December 29, 2019.

“Prior to taking on this critical role at the Agency, I had been in the private sector and had equally relinquished my position as one of the directors of Velocity as far back as April 25, 2019, long before I was appointed managing director/chief executive officer of the REA. These details are accessible and available at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).”

The REA boss also denied knowledge of any business deal between Donnington and Velocity, and that he has no connection with Velocity since April 25, 2019.

“I hereby demand that the publisher and petitioner retract this unfounded allegation, publish a rejoinder to set the records straight, and desist from further defamatory publications,” Salihijo demanded.

Donnington had petitioned the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on April 25, 2023, and published same in Thisday newspaper online of April 27, 2023, alleging that Salihijo had a “breach of contract code” being a director in Velocity while serving as the managing director/chief executive officer of the REA.