Re: Who will lead the North

I salute your passion as a northerner fighting her cause and the need to uplift the socio-economic and political emancipation of all northerners.

The North by geo-political delineation and history has given them advantages right from colonial times for self-liberation as they have monopolised political power more than the South since independence. Please I urge you to emphasise next time the following postulations for the Northern elite why the North remains backward in all developmental indices:

That the northern concerns you raised are self-inflicted because out of the 64 years of socio-economic and political independence, the North has ruled and governed Nigeria for a total of approximately 42 years but failed to bring the needed tangible socio-economic development to the region. Can you propagate the message to the elite in the North, both serving and retired, in all fields of human endeavours that their selfishness in refusing to invest their wealth over the years has perpetually rendered the youth into street urchins and almajirai, among others? Tell the Northern elite to stop politicising everything Tinubu did or is doing as anti-North as the North had a missed opportunity in Buhari’s wasted eight years in correcting all the ills in Northern Nigeria. Propagate also, the need for the Northern elite to use the huge resources gotten from the federation allocation to invest massively in agricultural mechanisation, ICT, education, health, and infrastructure in order to create jobs for the youths.

The Northern governors must take the lead in this regard, instead of squandering the allocations they collected from Abuja.

Accept as usual, the assurances of the highest esteem of my humble self.

Okpeh Sunday Idoko lives in Abuja