Re: What does Chief Emeka Anyaoku want?

SAS afternoon. I always make sure I read your column every Monday, and 18th November 2024 was not and exception. Before your write-up on the subject ‘WHAT DOES CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU WANT?’, I’ve read several of his write-ups calling for the repealing of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the enactment of a new “peoples’ constitution”. He even once formed a committee of imminent Nigerians to go round the country canvassing for support for that.

With due respect to Chief Anyaoku, he should come out openly and confirm that he is a member of the IPOB, or one of their sponsors. His intentions clearly show that he wants to see the actualisation of the Biafran republic through the back door. History will forgive him for coming out openly and identifying himself with the proscribed IPOB or the Biafra republic, but history will not forgive him for using the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as the problem.

Here is a man who was the Secretary General of the Commonwealth with its headquarters in London, yet that country doesn’t even have a written constitution and Chief Anyaoku couldn’t advise His or Her Majesty to create or enact one.

SPONSOR AD

With his experience, exposure and position held before, and as an elder statesman, Chief Anyaoku should tread cautiously because he may not see that constitution he wants in his life time.

Yussuf Yakubu Zoakah

0812 632 2429

SAS. A lot of these so-called elder statesmen are only ‘old’ people with archaic sentiments. This issue of 1999 Constitution being the impediment to Nigeria’s developmental is only a smokescreen for those who want a return to the divisive federal arrangement which the same characters capitalised upon to plunge the country into civil war (1967-1970).

You can have the best constitution, but once the actors are rotten, you get a dismal outcome. Afterall, some countries like the US have continued to develop economically and in science, technology and innovation despite operating a constitution which remains unamended for about 200 years.

Besides, some countries like the UK where you did your PhD, have no ‘functional’ constitution, and yet, it is still among the seven most developed nations in the world. Never be deceived by evil goals embedded in sweet talks.

The old man Anyaoku, a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, is even ascribing his ultimate fateful decision or wish of breaking up Nigeria to a great prophet, Gabriel, instead of the Almighty God, the disposer of all affairs. Most of these people are in reality, short of the lofty positions attributed to them.

Garba Isa, Jigawa

0802 916 9551

Re – ‘What does Chief Emeka Anyaoku want ‘ Daily Trust, back page, Monday 18, November, 2024. Many thanks for a well-thought-out, brilliant, and out-of-the-box, analysis. However, the main element missing is the absence of a philosophical evocation. Philosopher kings, or philosopher leaders, are needed to make any Constitution work.

Nigeria has not had the likes of Mahatma Ghandi, Confucius, Kamal Ataturk, George Washington: a philosophical leader who would have lectured us daily, weekly or monthly on the inherent wisdom of working for the common good, and the tremendous values and benefits of our diversity.

Our founding fathers of the First Republic were a wee bit more philosophical than all the subsequent military and civilian leaders, with the likely exception of General Yakubu Gowon.

Many thanks, ambassador, for often sharing your truthful and forthright views with me. I am glad you interacted with Suleiman A. Suleiman. SAS brilliantly countered Chief Anyaoku’s arguments about ‘True Federalism’. Yes, practically all countries are diverse.

The situation in Nigeria is so strange. Why is it that people like Chief Anyaoku and Wole Soyinka and even President Obasanjo, remain tribal bigots? Universities grant the highest degree, in whatever faculty, as PhD (Doctor of Philosophy). The implication is that, at that level, the attitude of the person is universal for the common good of all humanity. That is also the expected attitude of a true statesman.

Ambassador Kabiru Ahmed

0802 068 9304

My Northern Nigeria Brother, salam alaikum. Yayade. You still have more to learn and to know about Nigeria. How do you see this new militant body in place of Boko Haram? Do you believe all these would have happened during the era of late President Shehu Shagari? Northern politicians are selfish. They only care about themselves and their families.

God knows what will happen to them if Nigeria is divided. I think we should have a Nigeria Reconciliation Conference where we can agree on how to continue to live together, and talk about things like free and fair elections in this country. Thank you.

Evangelist Jude Ezekiel, Bayelsa

0703 292 6142

Good afternoon, bro. I just finished reading your column on Anyaoku, especially the last two sentences, where you said: “So, if you read vague threats of Biafra in Chief Anyaoku’s remarks, I didn’t say so”. I couldn’t control my laughter.

Dr Chijioke, from Jalingo

0806 407 9449

Re: What does Chief Emeka Anyaoku want? This question can only be answered by the chief himself. This brought me to the leopard saying thus: “No matter how you wash the leopard, it will not clean its spots”. A former first lady of a state for almost seven years woke up over the weekend and termed Nigeria a zoo just because the election on Saturday didn’t go her way! She went further to try to praise the electoral laws in the United States of America.

People have hidden thoughts in their minds, and it is some little things that will trigger their minds! If the military didn’t tamper with the Nigerian Constitution in 1966, all these things happening today wouldn’t have been. So, people that don’t know God, they don’t believe in God and they don’t even fear God. People say all manner of things about Nigeria, yet we don’t have another country than Nigeria.

Journalists should continue to preach the gospel truth to both young and old, educated and non-educated and to both the poor and rich. I still have strong faith in Nigeria, sir. May God guide us right.

Machu Abraham G., Area 1 Garki Abuja

0707 021 0700

Assalamu alaikum, Mal, Suleiman. I have just finished reading your back page in the Daily Trust about Chief Anyaoku. Jazakhallah khairan. May Allah (SAW) continue to grow your knowledge and guide you.

Whenever you happen to come to Jos, call me so that we can have more discussions about Nigeria.

It is me, your friend Mal. Musa Hamza, Jos

0803 637 5358

Assalam alaikum Just to thank you for your column today – White Paper – I am happy with the way you addressed Chief Emeka Anyaoku’s request and the conclusion. I am only surprised that at his age he should be able to come clean and say as you concluded.

He should also know that there is no “True Federalism” anywhere in the world. Each federal system is unique. Again, thanks for today’s Back page.

Abdulkareem Olaoye

0802 303 1865

“If you read vague threats of Biafra in Chief Anybody’s remarks, I didn’t say so”. That is the mindset that surrounds your write-up.

Nicholas Opara

0803 702 0465

I have just read your excellent article on Chief Emeka Anyoaku. I have been saying that for years. All he wants is Biafra through the back door.

Yours, Ambassador Jibrin Chinade

0803 373 7259