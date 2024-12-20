Re: The North and the burden of being

The eloquent discourse by Ambassador Usman Sarki published in Vanguard Newspaper on December 18th, 2024, regarding the aforementioned topic is timely and thought-provoking. As he insightfully pointed out, societies and nations that prioritise materialism over spiritual values and historical identities are vulnerable to moral decay and eventual collapse. History is filled with examples of civilisations that thrived when they upheld their cultural heritage and values, only to falter when they succumbed to the temptation of material wealth and power.

Currently, the Northern region of Nigeria is grappling with deficiencies in leadership and governance, resulting in a state of stagnation, impoverishment and chaos. This is evident in the lack of infrastructure development and the persistent high levels of poverty in the region. In the face of recent protests and ongoing insecurity threatening the region’s stability, a deep introspection is essential to address these pressing challenges.

It is imperative for both the regional authorities and the national government to collaborate in addressing these issues and embarking on a path towards progress and prosperity. Neglecting or forsaking the region will only worsen the existing predicaments, underscoring the necessity for genuine engagement and mutual understanding among the diverse regions of the country. The current deficit in trust and lack of accountability stem from the disconnect between the government and the populace, hindering effective governance and advancement.

Building a relationship founded on accountability and compassion can pave the way for sustainable development and the restoration of dignity and prosperity in the region. This can be achieved through transparent governance practices and policies that prioritise the well-being of all citizens. Ultimately, it is crucial for the people and leaders of the North to acknowledge and confront the challenges they are facing, focusing on creating a brighter future through diligence and dedication to their nation. By uniting with a shared vision and commitment to progress, the region can overcome its obstacles and thrive.

Approaching the present with optimism and confidence is essential in overcoming obstacles and realising the untapped potential that lies ahead. By embracing a positive mindset and collaborating towards common goals, the people of the North can surmount their current struggles and build a prosperous future for themselves and future generations. Considering the issues highlighted by Ambassador Usman Sarki, it is prudent to conclude that empathy, trust, commitment and an unwavering determination to do what is right hold significant value. Lamentations and blame-shifting only serve to exacerbate problems. Let us collaborate, devise implementable solutions to the myriad of challenges before us. We possess all the necessary resources to achieve this and we cannot afford to delay. As the adage goes, a stitch in time saves nine. It is imperative that we act now to address the issues at hand and work towards a better tomorrow for all.

Engr. Bello Gwarzo Abdullahi, FNSE wrote from Abuja