Re: Sen. Bomai’s N200,000 empowerment

Our attention was drawn to an article by one Kasim Isa Muhammad from Potiskum that appeared in the Daily Trust of 2nd January 2023 with the caption ‘N20,000.00 empowerment: Senator Bomai you can do better’.

To make the record clear, Senator Bomai did not make any formal empowerment with the sum of N20,000 as claimed by the writer. Senator Bomai, long before his coming into politics, has proven to be a great philanthropist who has in his heart the plight of the common man and has been offering assistance to his people materially and financially.

Senator Bomai has long been assisting patients in hospitals with cash support as part of his kindness and concern for the indigents in hospitals. Whenever he visits Potiskum, the senator has been offering financial assistance to many people quietly and he has continued with such kind gestures.

His recent support of N20,000 each across some groups of his supporters is not any formal empowerment as assumed by the writer but rather some form of personal palliative support to those individuals.

Senator Bomai, as part of his formal constituency programmes, has carried out several empowerment programmes that range from distribution of food items, tricycles, fertilizers, agricultural inputs and various training of youths and women in several vocations and such are still continuing.

It is therefore mischievous for the writer to portray the recent support of N20,000 personal palliative support extended by the senator to some of his supporters as formal empowerment and as if it is the only support ever granted by the senator to his people.

The socioeconomic infrastructure and programs executed by Senator Bomai have never been done by any senator in Yobe South, and therefore, the mischief to tarnish his image by those sponsored by his political detractors will not deter him from doing good works for the people of Yobe South but rather that will give him more impetus and determination to do more.

Abubakar MB Tamana wrote from Potiskum, Yobe State