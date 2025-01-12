Re: Sen. Bomai’s N200,000 empowerment

Southern Borno, a region in Borno State, Nigeria, is home to a unique and remarkable people. Despite facing numerous challenges, including insurgency and environmental hardships, the Southern Borno people have remained humble, hardworking and lovely.

Therefore, the emergence of some nude videos of some young girls somewhere, is not a true representation of the Southern Borno people’s culture, tribe and religion.

Many can testify about the humility as evident in their warm hospitality and welcoming nature. Visitors are often received with open arms and their kindness is unparalleled. This humility also translates to their daily lives, where they go about their activities with dedication and diligence.

Hardwork is ingrained in the Southern Borno people’s culture. They are predominantly farmers, traders and artisans, and they take pride in their work. From the early morning hours to the late evening, they toil to provide for their families and contribute to their communities.

This act of shame, displaying nudity and live intimacy in those videos being shared, are negative consequences of some wayward youths’ indiscipline.

Posting someone’s nude pictures online without consent can cause severe emotional distress, damage reputation, erode trust, and lead to online harassment, job/education consequences, and long-term mental health issues. It also has legal consequences.

We all know that loveliness is a hallmark of the Southern Borno people’s character. They are known for their beautiful smiles, their love of celebrations and their strong family bonds. Their culture is rich in music, dance, and art, which they showcase during festivals and special occasions.

In conclusion, the Southern Borno people are a shining example of humility, hard work, and loveliness. Despite the challenges they face, they remain resilient, friendly, and full of life. Their unique culture and traditions are worth celebrating, and their contributions to Nigerian society are invaluable.

The government apparatus must go after the offenders and allow the cybercrime laws to take immediate effect. This can serve as a deterrent to many other would be offenders.

Mustapha Mohammed, is an Abuja-based journalist/social commentator