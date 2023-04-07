Re: Adamu Adamu’s 20 million out-of-school children

The Daily Trust editorial assertion of April 5, that the menace of out-of-school children, especially the almajiri group, “only began to receive attention in the…

The Daily Trust editorial assertion of April 5, that the menace of out-of-school children, especially the almajiri group, “only began to receive attention in the last 60 days of the eight years in office of the longest serving minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu,” does not reflect the work done by the minister in the area.

As an ordinary citizen, I’m aware that Mallam Adamu inherited and continued with Quranic integration programmes (enrollment, retention and inclusion of Western education) through its major agencies – the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and non-formal education in collaboration with UNESCO, UNICEF, Arewa House and philanthropic individuals.

The recent multi-billion dollar World Bank credit facilities procured by the federal government, for the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme/projects which is massively and successfully ongoing in all states of the federation. The programme is effectively solving the socio-educational problems of the girl-child, almajiri and integration of Western education.

It is a pity that most Nigerian media houses and so-called public intellectuals, commentators and analysts are easily carried away and manipulated by solely political-economic motivated education projects like President Jonathan’s 100 almajiri schools projects”.

Ahmad Tijjani wrote from Suleja, Niger State