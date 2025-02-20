RCCG moves against drug abuse with light up Lagos outreach

By Adebayo Gbenga

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has concluded plans to organise a light up Lagos outreach programme to sensitise the youths on dangers of drug abuse.

The outreach holding on Saturday in Lagos is part of celebration to honour the life and impact of Pastor E.A. Adeboye, was designed to create awareness on the danger of drug abuse.

Assistant General Overseer of the Church, Johnson Adesola, said the outreach would provide free medical care, digital skills training, and outreach to correctional centres.

“True revival goes beyond the pulpit—it must reflect in the lives of people, empowering them for a better future,” he said.

The programme would offer free healthcare services to over 5,000 people, ensuring access to vital medical attention.

Additionally, 350,000 youths across Africa are receiving digital skills training, positioning them for global job opportunities.

“We are not just preaching; we are providing real solutions. From medical support to economic empowerment, this is about transforming lives,” he added.

Vice Chairman of Reach for Christ, Emmanuel Emefienim, stressed the commitment of the church to tackle drug abuse among the youths, disclosing that structures are in place to provide counselling and rehabilitation.