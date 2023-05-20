RB Leipzig beat Bayern Munich to hand Dortmund title edge

Borussia Dortmund are two wins away from their first title in a decade after RB Leipzig came from behind to win 3-1 away at Bayern…

Bayern led 1-0 thanks to an early Serge Gnabry goal and looked in cruise control, but the visitors scored three second-half goals to turn the match, and the Bundesliga title race, on its head.

Dortmund can go two points clear with one matchday remaining with a win on Sunday against Augsburg.

The win, Leipzig’s first in Munich and only their second victory over the German champions, secured the visitors Champions League football next season.

Bayern came into the match secure in the knowledge that two wins in their last two games would snare an 11th straight league title.

Gnabry settled Bayern’s nerves after 25 minutes, blasting a rising shot in off the left post, his fifth in his past four games.

Bayern looked to take the speed out of the game and exert control, but Leipzig struck against the run of play on the counter after 65 minutes.

Konrad Laimer, widely tipped for a move to Bayern in the summer, took advantage of a superb team move to rocket the ball home.

A shellshocked Bayern sought to fight back but soon found themselves behind after Benjamin Pavard brought down Christopher Nkunku in the box.

The France forward smashed the ball home from the spot, giving home ‘keeper Yann Sommer no chance. Leipzig won another penalty with four minutes remaining after a handball, with Dominik Szoboszlai slamming home.