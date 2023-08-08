Raven Bank to empower 400,000 students with internet

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raven Bank, Uchenna Nnodim, has said that the bank has begun the empowerment of 400,000 students across universities…

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raven Bank, Uchenna Nnodim, has said that the bank has begun the empowerment of 400,000 students across universities in the country with daily free access to the internet with the aim of boosting academic excellence.

During the maiden launch of Raven Feather Internet at the Ignatius Ajuru University, Rumolumeli, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, Nnodim said Raven was a digital bank that used technology that personalised financial tools that were fast, secure and reliable.

He said, “The intention of launching this project is because we believe that the opportunities that come from the internet are endless. As a student, we believe that for you to differentiate yourself in the 21st Century, you need access to the internet.

“It is aimed to give 400,000 Nigerian students access to free internet on a daily basis. This is the maiden launch, and just in one location. We intend to extend it to other universities. The essence is to ensure that students have access to the internet for their academic pursuit and research.”

He further said, “The project today is an extra feature within the Raven App within our target audience. If you have the app, tapping on it will just give you high-speed internet that is very fast and unlimited. You can use 100GB in a day.”

Some students of the institution who witnessed the launch said the network was smooth and efficient.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...