Rashford rejects massive Saudi offers

Marcus Rashford has reportedly rejected three massive offers from Saudi Arabia amid his struggles at Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, Rashford has reportedly rejected three significant offers from Saudi Pro League clubs, which would have far exceeded his current £315,000-a-week salary and could be even £35 million ($43m) a year.

He has also ruled out a potential move to Turkey. These decisions highlight Rashford’s focus on maintaining his competitive edge and regaining his spot in the national team when Tuchel names his first squad as manager of the Three Lions.

SPONSOR AD

His last England appearance came in a friendly against Brazil in March but he was subsequently excluded from the squad for Euro 2024 by erstwhile manager Gareth Southgate.