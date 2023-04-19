Rarara’s case: Lawyers want court to disregard case

Counsel to ace political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, has asked a Kano High Shari’ah Court to disregard the ongoing case filed before it. Rarara…

Counsel to ace political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, has asked a Kano High Shari’ah Court to disregard the ongoing case filed before it.

Rarara is being accused of non-payment of money for phones amounting to over N10 million from a businessman, Muhammad Ma’aji.

At the resumed hearing before the court sitting at Rigiyar Zaki presided over by Justice Halhalatul Khuza’i Zakariyya, the defense counsel, G. A. Badawi, told the court that the case had no basis and therefore should be disregarded.

He added that they have served their response in writing to the complainants and the court and that the prosecution claimed that they got it late when the court was about to sit.

The complainant, Muhammad Ma’aji, told the court that he has all evidence documented in writing to support his claims since the beginning of their business relationship in 2021 for which he has not gotten any payment.

Justice Halhalatul Khuza’i ordered the prosecution counsel to reply to the defense counsel also in writing and adjourned the case to May 12 for further hearing.