✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Rape: A’Court acquits Lagos doctor sentenced to life imprisonment

whatsapp image 2024 11 29 at 7.42.41 pm
whatsapp image 2024 11 29 at 7.42.41 pm

The Appeal Court, Lagos Division, on Friday nullified the rape conviction of Dr Olufemi Olaleye, the Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation.

Olaleye was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his wife’s niece.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court had on October 24, 2023, convicted and sentenced Olaleye to life imprisonment for raping his wife’s teenage niece.

SPONSOR AD

But the appellate court discharged and acquitted Olaleye after finding the judgement of the trial court to be faulty.

The court found that there were material contradictions in the evidence presented by the prosecution, which should not have been relied upon by the lower court.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, the lead judge of the three-judge panel, Justice Olukayode Bada, said that the trial court had erred in convicting Olaleye based on the “tainted” and “unreliable” evidence of his estranged wife, Oluremi, and the alleged survivor (names withheld).

The court said, “The prosecution’s case was bereft of any credible evidence that she was a child. Credible and reasonable doubt was created in the prosecution’s case.

“It is on record that the trial court concluded on the age of the victim based on the evidence of witnesses, even though none gave evidence of experiencing PW2’s birth.”

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories