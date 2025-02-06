rangers’ npfl title defence in doubt as ilechukwu admits uphill battle

Kano Pillars strengthen squad with six new signings

Rangers International coach Fidelis Ilechukwu appears to have accepted the harsh reality of their fading Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title defence, with a 11-point gap separating them from leaders Remo Stars after 22 games.

Despite bouncing back from a two-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Ikorodu City on Monday, Ilechukwu remains cautious about their chances.

Goals from veteran striker Godwin Obaje (45’) and Saviour Isaac (90’) secured Rangers’ ninth victory of the season, lifting them to fourth place.

However, Ilechukwu, who had previously expressed confidence in their title chase, now appears less optimistic.

“The league title looks somehow difficult because my friend (Ogunmodede) is serious about it. I think for now the league is between Remo Stars, 3SC, and Enyimba. Rangers are struggling, and I don’t want the players under pressure or the fans to start complaining, but we are very confident,” he stated.

As reigning champions, Rangers clinched the title last season with 70 points after 38 games, narrowly edging out Remo Stars.

Their next fixtures see them travel to Bayelsa United on Sunday before a crucial home showdown against title contenders Remo Stars.

As the NPFL mid-season transfer window closed, Kano Pillars reinforced their squad with six new players, gearing up for the second half of the 2024/25 season.

The defence has been bolstered with Dawud Ibrahim (Kebbi United) and Uzogara Kennedy (Rivers United), bringing stability to the backline. In attack, Eshimitu Gomino Eya (FRSC), Hadi Mohammed Olarewanju (Bayelsa United), and returning forward Jerry Alex (Mosta FC, Senglea FC) add firepower. Midfielder Ezeh Charles (Lillestrøm SK, FK Kom) is set to orchestrate play in midfield.

Departures include Usman Aminu Maidubji and Yusuf Abdullahi (loan deals), while Emmanuel Anaful mutually parted ways. Striker Abdulmajeed Aminu is set to join Moneni Pirates (South Africa).