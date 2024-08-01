Rangers critical to natural solutions for climate change — Minister

The Minister for Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Lawal, has highlighted the indispensable role of park rangers in addressing biodiversity loss and the impacts of climate change.…

The Minister for Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Lawal, has highlighted the indispensable role of park rangers in addressing biodiversity loss and the impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the 2024 World Ranger Day event organised by the National Park Service of Nigeria in Abuja, Lawal, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Mahmud Kambari, emphasised the significant contributions of rangers to environmental conservation.

“Rangers are the driving force behind the natural solutions we seek. They embody hope and resilience amid the significant challenges we face.

“As we work toward achieving the 30×30 conservation targets, it is crucial to remember that our planet’s future is closely linked to the preservation of our natural ecosystems,” Kambari stated.

The minister acknowledged the immense difficulties in maintaining biodiversity, noting the critical state of ecosystems and species worldwide.

He stressed the need for immediate action while underscoring that rangers play a pivotal role in meeting ambitious conservation goals.

“Rangers have long been unsung heroes in the protection of our natural habitats and species. Their dedication, courage and tireless efforts in combating poaching, encroachment and ecosystem destruction deserve our deepest admiration. Today, we gather to honour their commitment and recognise their vital role in our collective vision for the future,” he said.

In his welcome address, Ibrahim Goni, Conservator General of the National Park Service, explained that World Ranger Day is designated by the International Ranger Federation (IRF) and The Thin Green Line Foundation (TTGLF) to honour rangers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. It also celebrates their essential work in safeguarding the world’s natural and cultural treasures.

The event, held annually on July 31, is observed globally by IRF’s 160 member organisations, representing around 60,000 rangers across seven regions. This year marks the 17th edition of the celebration in Nigeria.

Goni highlighted the severe challenges faced by park rangers, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, poaching and insufficient resources.

According to IRF data, 140 rangers in 37 countries lost their lives in the line of duty between June 2023 and May 2024, with Nigeria accounting for four of the fatalities.