Randy father impregnates 19-year-old daughter in Ogun

A 43-year-old father, Abiodun Oladapo, has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun Police Command for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld). The…

A 43-year-old father, Abiodun Oladapo, has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun Police Command for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told newsmen on Saturday in Abeokuta that the victim was arrested following a complaint lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu.

Oyeyemi quoted Idown to have reported that her son Michael Idowu was accused of impregnating the victim, but when interrogated, the boy denied the allegation.

Oyeyemi explained that the victim who is five months pregnant was invited to the station by the police.

Cancel Ogun gov’ship poll, observers tell INEC

‘Armed robbers’ arrested after gun duel in Ogun

According to him, the girl confided in the police that though Michael Idowu slept with her in December 2022, it was her father Abiodun Oladapo who is responsible for her pregnancy.

“She stated further that her father had been sleeping with her since February 2022 with threat to kill her if she informed anybody about it.”

“According to the victim, when it was discovered that she is pregnant, her father asked her to lie against Michael Idowu of being responsible for the pregnancy,” he quoted the victim as saying.

The Police Spokesman said the DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, immediately detailed detectives to arrest the “randy father.”

He said when the suspect was interrogated he blamed it on the devil.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who had long separated with the victim’s mother took custody of the girl when her mother remarried and they have been living together since then,” Oyeyemi said.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, to have directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.