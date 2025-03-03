Ramadan: Yari distributes 496 trucks of food items to vulnerable people

Senator Abdulazeez Yari Abubakar, representing Zamfara West senatorial district, has distributed 496 trucks of food items to vulnerable residents across Zamfara State to support them during Ramadan.

Speaking at the distribution event in Kaura Namoda, Senator Yari said the initiative would be carried out simultaneously across all 14 local government areas of the state, covering beneficiaries in all 147 wards.

He emphasised that the programme is non-political and aimed at ensuring inclusivity.

Represented by Dr. Lawal M. Liman, Senator Yari urged officials handling the distribution to demonstrate responsibility and sincerity to ensure all beneficiaries receive their share within four days.

Under the arrangement, five persons will share one 50kg bag of rice, 100kg of millet, and 100kg of maize, with each beneficiary also receiving 1kg of sugar.