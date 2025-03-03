Ramadan: Yari distributes 496 trucks of food items to vulnerable people

Senator Abdulazeez Yari Abubakar, representing Zamfara West senatorial district, has distributed 496 trucks of food items to vulnerable residents across Zamfara State to support them during Ramadan.
Speaking at the distribution event in Kaura Namoda, Senator Yari said the initiative would be carried out simultaneously across all 14 local government areas of the state, covering beneficiaries in all 147 wards.
He emphasised that the programme is non-political and aimed at ensuring inclusivity.
Represented by Dr. Lawal M. Liman, Senator Yari urged officials handling the distribution to demonstrate responsibility and sincerity to ensure all beneficiaries receive their share within four days.
- Ramadan: Institutionalise endowment to tackle poverty – Don
- Ramadan: NEDC distributes food to 1,900 PWDs in Yobe
Under the arrangement, five persons will share one 50kg bag of rice, 100kg of millet, and 100kg of maize, with each beneficiary also receiving 1kg of sugar.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.