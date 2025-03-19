Ramadan: We pray, seek Allah’s intervention to bless Nigeria – Group

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Integrity Movement (ANIM), says its annual Ramadan programme is aimed at praying and seeking Allah’s divine intervention to heal and bless Nigeria.
Mr Mohammed Isa, a national leader representing persons with disabilities at the APC National Integrity Movement, said this at the annual Iftar dinner, organised by the ANIM in Abuja.
Isa, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Needs and Equal Opportunities, said the essence of iftar (Break of fast) was to pray for Nigeria’s growth and development.
“The essence of iftar is to come together and seek for Allah’s divine intervention and pray for the nation so that Allah will heal and bless our nation.
“Also, we pray that Allah should give our leaders a wisdom so that they can serve us well, that is why we are here,” presidential aide said.
According to him, Ramadan is a holy month, it is also a month of forgiveness, reflection, and month of coming together. (NAN)
