Ramadan: UNIMAID adjusts working hours for staff, students 

The University of Maiduguri has announced some adjustments in its working hours to accommodate the schedule of fasting staff and students of the institution during the holy month of Ramadan.

The new working hours will be from 8 am to 3 pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and 8 am to 2 pm on Fridays.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, by Malam Malah of Human Resources Department on behalf of the university’s registrar.

According to the statement, the adjustment in working hours would enable staff and students to better manage the physical and spiritual demands of Ramadan, which involves fasting from dawn to sunset.

This period of fasting and reflection is a significant time for Muslims worldwide, marked by renewed devotion to Allah and acts of compassion and generosity toward humanity.

The university has urged staff to adhere to the new timings and has sought their cooperation in ensuring a smooth adjustment to the new schedule.