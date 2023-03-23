Ramadan: Tinubu urges prayers for unity, progress

President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has underscored the need for all Nigerians to join hands to bring progress in Nigeria by praying for unity and…

President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has underscored the need for all Nigerians to join hands to bring progress in Nigeria by praying for unity and progress.

Tinubu, in his Ramadan message on Thursday, said the nation’s diversity was for a purpose and prayed that all Nigerians worked to strengthen it.

He said the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan pointed to the success of unity and not the failure of division.

The President-elect, in a statement which he personally signed, urged Muslims to remember the country and leaders in their prayers as they engaged in supplications to Allah.

He also urged all Nigerians to strive to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) example of humility, forgiveness, and service to others, adding that “Let us move in this way that we may make of ourselves a better people and nation in which all people, Muslim and non-Muslim, may live in trust, peace and justice as Allah would have it be.”

Tinubu said: “As we begin this year’s Ramadan, I bring warm greetings and congratulations to all Muslims who have received the grace of Almighty Allah to witness this holy month.

“Ramadan is more than a month of fasting. We fast to strengthen our relationship and our appreciation of Allah. We fast to make ourselves better servants of both Allah and our fellow man.

“However, this month is more than abstention from food and drink from dawn to dusk. It must entail imbibing the spirit and true meaning behind the holy month. We must keep hold of the excellent and wonderful things the holy month of Ramadan signifies.

“As we embark on fasting and spiritual reflection, let us proceed, imbued with the spirit of sacrifice, self – discipline, goodwill, justice, tolerance, mercy, compassion and generosity that lie at the heart of Islam….

“May this Ramadan bring us all closer to Allah. May our fasting and prayers be accepted. May this holy month be a time of peace, unity, and harmony in Nigeria and for all humanity.

“Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims in Nigeria and across the world!”