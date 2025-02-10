Ramadan: Sokoto to create feeding centres for destitute

The Sokoto State government has announced plans to create additional Ramadan feeding centres for the destitute in the state.

This was disclosed by Governor Ahmed Aliyu while commissioning the remodeled Ruggar Wauru Jumu’at Mosque in the state at the weekend.

He said, “Preparations are in top gear for the commencement of the 2025 Ramadan feeding programme in the state.

“We are determined to expand our feeding centres to areas where they don’t exist for the benefit of the needy, the vulnerable and the less-privileged persons in our society.

“We are also working to improve the quality of food served in the centres,” he assured.

Aliyu noted that his administration had so far renovated and constructed several mosques and Islamiyya schools.

The completed Jumu’at mosques, according to him, included: Sheikh Musa Lukuwa, Tahsinul Qur’an, Runjin Sambo, Sheikh Gumi, Unguwar Rogo, Sultan Maccido, Emir Yahaya Road, as well as those of Yabo and Gwadabawa, among others. Those of Kebbe, Illela, Shagari, Kware, Hassan Dan ‘Mu’azu, Buhari Dan Shehu, Sultan Maccido, Isah Mai Kware, Isa Wasagu, as well Usman Bin Affan, Gawon Nama Jumu’at mosques are currently undergoing renovation.

“All these are part of efforts to redeem our campaign promises of promoting religious affairs in the state.

“Be rest assured that my administration will continue to prioritise Islamic propagation in Sokoto, being a Muslim-dominated society, with Islam as its main religion,” he said.

He further said a monthly imprest of N300,000 and N500,000 have been given for the maintenance of 90 Jumu’at mosques within the state’s metropolis.

On the recently reactivated Hisbah Board in the state, Governor Aliyu said a lot of successes were recorded in the fight against social vices and other reprehensible practices.

He added that Hisbah is operating in the state without any interference from the state government and assured them of the state government’s continued support.