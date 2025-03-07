✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sponsored Post

Ramadan: Sokoto Rep, Umar Yabo distributes cash, rice, cloths to constituents

img 20250307 wa0072
img 20250307 wa0072
    By .

From Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto

Hon Umar Yusuf Yabo, a member representing Yabo-Shagari federal constituency has distributed N100 million and 2000 bags of rice to his constituents.

The member also distributed clothes to the needy in the area.

SPONSOR AD

In his remarks, Yusuf-Yabo explained the gesture to be a sort of succour to his people, especially in this holy month of Ramadan.

“I want them to continue observing this holy month of Ramadan with comfort,” he said

Some of the beneficiaries of the gesture, commended the member for always being responsive to their plight.

They prayed Allah to grant him more wisdom and ability to continue doing the good work.

Among the beneficiaries include, PDP stakeholders in the area.

img 20250307 wa0077

img 20250307 wa0071

img 20250307 wa0072

img 20250307 wa0076
img 20250307 wa0076
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories