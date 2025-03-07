Ramadan: Sokoto Rep, Umar Yabo distributes cash, rice, cloths to constituents

From Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto
Hon Umar Yusuf Yabo, a member representing Yabo-Shagari federal constituency has distributed N100 million and 2000 bags of rice to his constituents.
The member also distributed clothes to the needy in the area.
In his remarks, Yusuf-Yabo explained the gesture to be a sort of succour to his people, especially in this holy month of Ramadan.
“I want them to continue observing this holy month of Ramadan with comfort,” he said
Some of the beneficiaries of the gesture, commended the member for always being responsive to their plight.
They prayed Allah to grant him more wisdom and ability to continue doing the good work.
Among the beneficiaries include, PDP stakeholders in the area.
