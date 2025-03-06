Ramadan: Sokoto Rep, Bashir Gorau distributes 6000 bags of rice to constituents

Hon. Bashir Usman Gorau, the lawmaker, representing Gada-Goronyo Federal Constituency on Thursday distributed 6000 bags of rice to his constituents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Gorau noted that, the gesture was to enable them observe the Ramadan fast, being one of their religious obligations with ease.

Gorau urged the beneficiaries to use this sacred month to pray for peace and development in the state, northwest and the country at large.

The state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bello Goronyo while commending the lawmaker said he was always responsive to the needs of his people.

“This is the kind of representation other areas have been yearning for. We thank God because our lawmakers are always the first in doing things that will benefit their people while others follow,” he said

The rice were distributed to all the wards in the two local government areas.