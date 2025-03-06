Ramadan: Sokoto Rep, Bashir Gorau distributes 6000 bags of rice to constituents

Hon. Bashir Usman Gorau, the lawmaker, representing Gada-Goronyo Federal Constituency on Thursday distributed 6000 bags of rice to his constituents.
Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Gorau noted that, the gesture was to enable them observe the Ramadan fast, being one of their religious obligations with ease.
Gorau urged the beneficiaries to use this sacred month to pray for peace and development in the state, northwest and the country at large.
The state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bello Goronyo while commending the lawmaker said he was always responsive to the needs of his people.
“This is the kind of representation other areas have been yearning for. We thank God because our lawmakers are always the first in doing things that will benefit their people while others follow,” he said
The rice were distributed to all the wards in the two local government areas.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.