Ramadan: Sokoto announces N285m support for imams, deputies, others

The Sokoto State Government has announced a N285 million Ramadan support package for imams, their deputies, Mu’adhins (callers to prayer), Islamic scholars, and religious organisations.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made the announcement at the Government House in Sokoto, stating that the initiative aims to ease the financial burden on religious leaders during the sacred month of Ramadan.

“Each Juma’at Imam will receive five bags of maize and a financial aid of N100,000. Their deputies (Na’ibs) will get three bags of maize and N50,000 while Mu’adhins will receive two bags of maize and N50,000 each,” the governor said.

He also announced financial assistance for 300 senior Islamic scholars, each receiving N200,000 while another 100 scholars will be given N100,000 each.

“To further strengthen grassroots Islamic activities, 10 ‘Malaman Zaure’ from each ward in the 23 local government areas has been selected to receive N50,000, helping them fulfill their religious obligations,” he added.

Furthermore, 150 Islamic organisations will receive cash assistance of N300,000 each, the governor said.

Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his commitment to promoting Islam in Sokoto State and urged religious leaders and the community to offer prayers and support to help address security challenges in the state and across the country.

He also prayed for a peaceful and blessed Ramadan, calling on residents to uphold unity, righteousness, and justice in all their affairs.