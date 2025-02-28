Ramadan: Prices of food items slashed in Kano

In preparation for the upcoming fasting period, the prices of essential food items have been reduced at a special Ramadan fair organised to ease the financial burden on residents.

The initiative, spearheaded by market association chairmen with support from the Kano State government, aims to address the rising cost of staple foods.

At the fair, items such as rice, flour, sugar, wheat, beans, noodles, cooking oil and yams are sold at lower prices compared to regular market rates.

According to the organisers, the primary goal is to ensure that consumers benefit directly from the discounts, as retailers might otherwise seek to maximise profits during this period.

A shopper, Aishatu Kyauta, narrating her experience, said, “I noticed a discount of about 10-15% on the items I purchased. This reduction is a relief in these difficult times.”

Another resident, Musa Umar, said he bought a bag of sugar for N79,000 and a bag of rice for N72,000-prices not available elsewhere.

Similarly, a trader, Umar Basiru, noted that a mudu of beans is being sold for N2,500 at the fair, compared to N3,500 at Dawanau Market.

Vendors of perishable goods are also witnessing increased patronage at the fair.

In a statement signed by JNI Secretary General, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the Sultan also called on the federal and state governments, corporate organisations, philanthropists and wealthy individuals to provide support for those struggling due to economic hardship.

The Sultan also advised the business community to resist hoarding goods for profit and instead make essential commodities more accessible.

Regarding religious teachings, he reminded Islamic scholars conducting Tafsir (Qur’anic exegesis) to ensure they possess the necessary knowledge and credentials before delivering sermons.

He also advised Tafsir sponsors and media houses to be cautious about promoting messages that could incite unrest, stressing the need to preserve the sanctity of Islam and the unity of the Ummah.