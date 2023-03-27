Ramadan: Prices of essential commodities rise in Jalingo

The prices of essential commodities have gone up in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, three days into the 2023 Ramadan fasting. A market survey revealed…

The prices of essential commodities have gone up in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, three days into the 2023 Ramadan fasting.

A market survey revealed that the prices of rice, beans, sugar, millet, palm oil and cooking oils have gone up.

A measure of locally processed rice which sold for N1,100 before the beginning of fasting now goes for between N1,500 and N1,700. A measure of sugar sold N1,500 last week now goes for N1,700 to N1,800.

Similarly, the prices of fruits, vegetables, eggs, among several other items, have gone up.

Following the development, residents expressed dismay.

A resident, Saidu Bello, who accused traders of increasing the prices, said it had always been the practice among them.

He said, “Ramadan is a special month to Muslims; when the rich are supposed to assist the needy and traders to lower down their prices, but in Jalingo, traders always take advantage of Ramadan to exploit people.”

A trader, Yakubu Sani, said it was not true that traders used the fasting period to exploit people, explaining that the increases were as a result of increases by dealers and the cost of transportation.