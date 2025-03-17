Ramadan: Olubadan urges Muslims to avoid sins

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, has called on Muslims to uphold the values of Ramadan by practising perseverance, humility, love and care for one another while abstaining from sin.
Speaking at the first Ramadan lecture held at his palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan, on Saturday, the Olubadan, represented by the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, expressed gratitude for the large tuarnout, particularly among distinguished guests.
He further noted that the enthusiastic participation in religious activities reflects the deep faith of Ibadan residents and reaffirms Oyo State’s commitment to religious freedom, where citizens can practice their beliefs without fear of persecution or harassment.
The guest lecturer, Khalifa Qoseem Ajisafe Akilapa, spoke on the theme “Destiny”, highlighting that divine will determines leadership and life’s path.
“It is destiny that placed Oba Olakulehin on the throne, just as it determines every position we hold in life,” he said.
Akilapa urged leaders, including traditional rulers, to embrace forgiveness, remain grateful to God, and avoid betrayal.
He also enjoined citizens to be loyal to constituted authorities, practice humility, and faithfully execute their responsibilities.
