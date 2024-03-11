Ramadan: Nigeria Needs Prayers More Than Ever – Speaker Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has stated that there is no better time to pray for Nigeria than in the Holy Month…

He made the remark in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, while congratulating Muslims in Nigeria and across the world for witnessing another Ramadan.

He urged not only Muslims but all Nigerians to pray for the unity of the country and for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to be able to tackle the numerous socio-economic and security challenges facing the nation.

Speaker Abbas also urged Nigerians to remember those who have been abducted by various armed groups across the country and have remained in captivity in their prayers.

He said, “May Almighty Allah (SWT) accept our prayers and supplications as an act of Ibadah, and grant us the grace to navigate through this turbulent time as a nation”.

Ramadan fasting is being observed by Muslims across the world in the month of Ramadan.

It commenced in many countries, including Nigeria on Monday after the sighting of the moon on Sunday evening.