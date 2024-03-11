✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story

Ramadan: Nigeria Needs Prayers More Than Ever – Speaker Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has stated that there is no better time to pray for Nigeria than in the Holy Month…

Tajudeen Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has stated that there is no better time to pray for Nigeria than in the Holy Month because the country needs prayers for divine intervention.

He made the remark in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, while congratulating Muslims in Nigeria and across the world for witnessing another Ramadan.

He urged not only Muslims but all Nigerians to pray for the unity of the country and for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to be able to tackle the numerous socio-economic and security challenges facing the nation.

Speaker Abbas also urged Nigerians to remember those who have been abducted by various armed groups across the country and have remained in captivity in their prayers.

He said, “May Almighty Allah (SWT) accept our prayers and supplications as an act of Ibadah, and grant us the grace to navigate through this turbulent time as a nation”.

Ramadan fasting is being observed by Muslims across the world in the month of Ramadan.

It commenced in many countries, including Nigeria on Monday after the sighting of the moon on Sunday evening.

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories