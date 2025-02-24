Ramadan: NEDC Donates Food Items to the needy

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has donated food items worth billions of naira to first ladies across the subregion for distribution to the less privileged ahead of the Ramadan fast.

NEDC State Coordinator in Borno, Muhammed Umar, presented the items to the First Lady of Borno State, Hajia Falmata Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri at the weekend.

He explained that the donation was aimed at supporting vulnerable households across the subregion, comprising 3,000 bags of rice, 2,000 bags of sugar, 2,000 cartons of spaghetti, and 2,000 gallons of vegetable oil.

According to Umar, the initiative was at the request of Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Remi Tinubu, who urged the commission to distribute the items through the wives of state governors to ensure they reach those most in need.

In her response, the governor’s wife, represented by her Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Dr. Hauwa Mai Musa, expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the NEDC.

“This is not the first time we are receiving such assistance, and I assure the commission that these items will be distributed to those who need them the most,” she said.