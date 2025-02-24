Ramadan: NEDC Donates Food Items to the needy

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has donated food items worth billions of naira to first ladies across the subregion for distribution to the less privileged ahead of the Ramadan fast.
NEDC State Coordinator in Borno, Muhammed Umar, presented the items to the First Lady of Borno State, Hajia Falmata Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri at the weekend.
He explained that the donation was aimed at supporting vulnerable households across the subregion, comprising 3,000 bags of rice, 2,000 bags of sugar, 2,000 cartons of spaghetti, and 2,000 gallons of vegetable oil.
According to Umar, the initiative was at the request of Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Remi Tinubu, who urged the commission to distribute the items through the wives of state governors to ensure they reach those most in need.
- Cleric urges Muslims to embrace spiritual growth, charity ahead Ramadan
- Nigeria records 80 deaths from Lassa fever in one week
In her response, the governor’s wife, represented by her Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Dr. Hauwa Mai Musa, expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the NEDC.
“This is not the first time we are receiving such assistance, and I assure the commission that these items will be distributed to those who need them the most,” she said.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.