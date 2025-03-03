Ramadan: NEDC distributes food to 1,900 PWDs in Yobe

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed food supplies to 1,900 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Yobe State to aid them observe Ramadan fast with ease, particularly those affected by Boko Haram insurgency and economic difficulties.
During the handover event in Damaturu, NEDC Managing Director, Mohammed G. Alkali, represented by Professor Ali Mohammad Abbas, the Yobe State Coordinator, said the initiative aims to support vulnerable groups during the sacred month.
The beneficiaries were selected from all 17 local government areas of the state, many of whom have been impacted by insurgency.
Alkali said the intervention is meant to complement the Yobe State government’s efforts in assisting people with special needs.
Chairman of the Yobe State Commission for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Alhaji Usman Bura Gabai, thanked the NEDC, stating that the relief items would help ease hardships for those most in need during Ramadan.
