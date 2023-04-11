Ramadan: Muslim women group tasks leaders, citizens on civic responsibilities

The Sabil Charitable International Organisation has organised a Ramadan lecture tagged, “Civic Responsibilities,” aimed at reawaking leaders and citizens to their responsibilities. Speaking at the…

Speaking at the 13th Ramadan lecture of the organisation, the president, Hajiya Halimatu Sadiya Abdu, said they chose the theme because of the deteriorating situation of Nigerian society.

While lamenting the increasing rate of divorce and child abandonment, she stressed the need to enlighten the people on their responsibilities towards a better society.

In his lecture, a lecturer at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Yahaya Mujahid, said leaders must ensure the protection of religion, protection of life, protection of the sense, promote and safeguard wealth and find means of engaging the people.

“If the government wants to achieve good governance, it must give emphasis to knowledge, for as long as you give people knowledge, then you are dealing with all the above listed problems and if you allow people to remain ignorant, they are not more than animals,” he said.

He urged the subjects to be obedient to the leadership as disobedience could lead to bad leadership.

Also, a former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, urged the organisation to mentor the younger generation and ensure continuity.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, who was represented by the Chiroman Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Tijjani, urged the participants to take the message to their localities.