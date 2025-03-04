Ramadan: MURIC berates CAN over comments on school closure

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has berated the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the latter’s criticism of the closure of schools during Ramadan in four Northern states.

The MURIC Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, on Monday in a statement said that CAN is exhibiting double standard, such that it encouraged a breach of the rights of Muslims who are in the majority in South Western Nigeria while pretending to protect Christian children who are a minority in the North.

Daily Trust reports that the Bauchi State Ministry of Education recently released the 2024/2025 academic calendar, outlining dates for the second and third terms.

According to the schedule, the second term which began on January 6, 2025, was set to run for 11 weeks, with a mid-term break from 1 March to 5 March, extending until April 6, when academic activities are expected to resume.

The development led to some criticism, including from CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

However, the Bauchi State Ministry of Education maintains that the changes in the academic schedule are part of a structured approach to balancing education with religious and cultural observances.

Speaking on the matter in his Sunday statement, Archbishop Okoh, said that education is a fundamental right and urged the governors of the affected states to reconsider this policy to promote equity and national cohesion.

However, Akintola in a push back said, “Four Northern states (Bauchi, Katsina, Kano and Kebbi) have extended the closure of schools in their states to give Muslim students a stress-free Ramadan period. But the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has criticized the action.

“MURIC is bewildered by the insistence of CAN on playing the role of a meddlesome interloper in the affairs of Nigerian Muslims. Firstly, Ramadan is a completely Muslim issue. It involves no other faith. CAN should stay out of it.

“Secondly, Muslims are the overwhelming majority in those four states and the state governments in a democratic country like Nigeria should not deny the majority of Muslims what they wish. Furthermore, those four states have given the Muslim majority what they desire most based on the principle of ‘the greatest happiness for the greatest number’.

“CAN may want to learn more about allowing the majority to have its way from Jeremy Bentham’s ‘A Fragment on Government’ (1776) and his ‘Introduction to Morals and Legislation’ (1789). Those two books expatiated upon the principle of the greatest happiness for the greatest number. CAN may want to note that Muslim students are ‘the greatest number’ in those four states in this case,” Akintola said.

“How have the rights of Christian students been infringed upon in this situation? Did those state governments threaten not to allow them to resume after Ramadan? Were the Christian students asked to come to school every day during Ramadan to sweep and clean the classrooms? What exactly does CAN want? The apex Christian body should stop playing God in the affairs of Muslims,” Akintola said.