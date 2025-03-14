Ramadan: Materialism hindering child upbringing — Cleric

The National Chief Imam of the Al Habibiyah Islamic Society, Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, has expressed concern that the pursuit of financial stability and material wealth by parents is negatively affecting the proper upbringing of children.

Speaking at the Annual Women Ramadan lecture organised by the Al Habibiyah Women’s Forum in Abuja, he emphasised the need for parents, particularly fathers, to actively participate in raising morally upright children who embody love and empathy.

“Everyone is focused on working and making money, but in the process, the welfare, interests and future of children are often neglected. This is why discussions like this are essential for awareness and understanding,” Adeyemi said.

He urged fathers to take an active role in their children’s upbringing despite their busy schedules, stressing that both parents must collaborate in instilling strong values in their children.

The guest speaker, Hajiya Ramah Musa Sani, Deputy National Amirah of Women in Da’wah, delivered a lecture on ‘Connecting Children with Allah: The Responsibility of Muslim Parents’.

She highlighted the significant role parents, especially mothers, play in shaping a child’s future, beginning from pregnancy.

“Allah created us for a purpose—to worship Him—and one of the best ways to fulfil this is by doing what is right. Parents have a great responsibility, and their connection to Allah should begin even before childbirth.

“Choosing a pious spouse is crucial, as parenting is a lifelong journey. What mothers consume, say, and do during pregnancy influences their children’s development,” she said.

Hajiya Sani also emphasised the impact of a child’s environment, noting that children raised in quarrelsome households may struggle to develop stability and contribute positively to society.

The chairperson of the Al-Habibiyah Women’s Forum, Hajiya Aisha Ismail, urged parents to be intentional and strategic in raising their children to ensure they become assets to their families and the nation.