Ramadan: Lagos PDP greets Muslims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Wednesday congratulated Islamic faithful on the 2023 Ramadan, urging all Nigerians to pray and work for…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Wednesday congratulated Islamic faithful on the 2023 Ramadan, urging all Nigerians to pray and work for a better Nation.

Alhaji Hakeem Amode, PDP Publicity Secretary, on behalf of the party, wished all Muslims happy Ramadan, and urged all to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SWT).

Amode said: “The holy month of Ramadan is upon us, it’s an auspicious period for practicing Muslims during which they fast from sunrise to sunset.

“We are about to be purified of all impurity, and happiness is what lies ahead.

“We wish you all a very happy Ramadan as we enjoin us all to see this as an opportunity to rededicate our lives to Almighty Allah that has seen us through all kinds of challenges.’’