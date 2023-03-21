Ramadan: Katsina Shari’a Commission trains clerics on tafsir

The Katsina State Shari’a Commission says it has trained Islamic scholars on Qur’anic exegesis (Tafsir) to enhance teachings of the Holy scripture during the upcoming…

The Katsina State Shari’a Commission says it has trained Islamic scholars on Qur’anic exegesis (Tafsir) to enhance teachings of the Holy scripture during the upcoming Ramadan fast and beyond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Islamic scholars conduct Qur’anic exegesis (Tafsir), especially during the Ramadan fast to educate Muslims faithful on the teachings of Islam.

The chairman of the commission, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, said the training exercise aimed at exposing the scholars to the importance of promoting unity and peaceful coexistence as well as offering prayers in their teachings.

He stressed the need for the clerics to understand themselves and know that their duty was to deliver the message of the Almighty Allah to their people.

Abubakar, who is also the state’s Grand Khadi, said that people had been praying to Allah for good leaders during the general elections.

“We have the belief that Allah Has answered the prayers. We need peace more than ever before because nothing can be achieved without peace,” he said.

Also, the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi-Abubakar, urged the clerics to use wisdom in answering questions while delivering the Tafsir, adding that the clerics were also leaders and would be questioned on the Day of Judgement on the role they played.

Similarly, the former Grand Khadi of the state, Alhaji Ahmad Batagarawa, stressed that scholars who are to conduct Tafsir must possess Islamic knowledge, be of sound character and practice the teachings of Islam.

On his part, the former Ambassador of Nigeria to Saudi Arabia, Isa Dodo, enjoined the clerics to preach to people to ensure proper upbringing of their children.

He urged governments to upscale training of Qur’anic school pupils in vocational skills, to make them self-reliant and discourage street begging. (NAN)