Ramadan: Kano bans Tashe tradition over security concern

Security agencies in Kano have reaffirmed the ban on the Tashe tradition as Ramadan enters its 10th day.
Awwalu Sani Nalako, Sarkin Gwauron Kano, who serves as the chief priest of the Nalako Tashe Tradition, confirmed the ban in an interview with journalists on Monday in Kano.
Tashe is a traditional Hausa performance held during Ramadan to entertain and wake people for the pre-dawn meal (Sahur). It involves singing, dancing, and mimicking various characters.
Nalako said the decision followed consultations with stakeholders in light of the security challenges in the state.
He said security agencies received credible intelligence indicating that some individuals were planning to exploit the Tashe festival to incite violence, prompting authorities to enforce the ban.
In the past, rival groups of thugs have used the tradition as a cover to carry out attacks on innocent residents.
Tashe, which traditionally begins on the 10th day of Ramadan, has long been a vibrant part of Hausa culture, bringing entertainment and community spirit.
However, due to security concerns, this year’s celebrations-which typically involve children moving from house to house singing and drumming-have been halted.
