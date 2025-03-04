Ramadan: Jigawa reduces working hours for civil servants 

The Jigawa State government has announced a reduction in the official working hours for civil servants in the state to ease their engagement during Ramadan.
The announcement was contained in a statement by the state Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Muhammad Kandira Dagaceri. According to the statement, the reduction is with immediate effect.
The civil servants in the state will now report to the office at 9:00 am and close by 3:00 pm from Mondays to Thursdays, and on Fridays, they will report to work at 9:00 am and close at 1:00 am.
The HoS explained that this gesture introduced by the state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, intended to provide civil servants with greater opportunities to prepare for the Ramadan break and to engage more fully in the spiritual activities associated with this holy month.
“It is hoped that civil servants in the state will use the Ramadan period to pray for God’s guidance and blessings for our state,” the statement revealed.
The statement further emphasized the need for civil servants to utilise the fasting period to pray for peace and economic prosperity for the state and Nigeria as a whole.
