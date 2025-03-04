Ramadan: House Committee Chairman on Interior tasks traders on prices of commodities

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, has urged commodities traders to refrain from exploitation charging exorbitant prices for food items during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Ahmed, who made the appeal in his Ramadan message to Nigerian Muslims at home and in the diaspora, said the exploitation was against the tenets of Islam and the spirit of Ramadan.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Sardauna Francis, Ahmed said the traders should desist from increasing prices of goods and food items just to maximise profit at the expense of others.

He said as the once soaring prices of essential food items are turning downward, the grocery sellers should not hike them in order to provide relief to the nation’s fasting population and others alike.

Ahmed, who represents Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency, said the traders and other Muslims should rather project the best and finest virtues of Islam by showing kindness and love for humanity in all their dealings.

“While we are observing this important period in the spiritual life of Muslims, I urged traders who increase the prices of their goods and food items at the beginning of every month of Ramadan to refrain from such exploitation”, the lawmaker added.

He, admonished the Muslim faithful to devote themselves fully to the Five Pillars of Islam and use the period of Ramadan to pray for the progress, peace and prosperity of the nation.

Describing Ramadan as an occasion for deep reflection and greater fear of Allah and avoidance of all evils that harm humanity, the lawmaker urged the Muslims to embody the virtues of selflessness and holiness.