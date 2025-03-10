Ramadan holiday: Muslims would meet CAN in court – Prof Lugga

The Waziri of Katsina, Professor Sani Abubakar Lugga, has challenged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), stating that the Northern states that declared the closure of schools are prepared to meet the association in court.

In a similar vein, a former presidential media aide Reno Omokri has urged CAN to avoid entering into any legal dispute over the temporary closure of schools, warning that it could trigger reciprocal actions from Islamic groups.

Daily Trust reports that the Christian Association of Nigeria had last week raised concerns over the extended closure of schools in Bauchi, Katsina, Kano and Kebbi states during the Ramadan fasting, warning that it violates students’ constitutional rights and jeopardises educational progress in the country.

However, Kebbi, Bauchi and Kano State governments reaffirmed that the holiday granted to both primary and secondary schools in their states for Ramadan fast will not be reconsidered, despite concerns raised by the CAN.

Similarly, the Kano State Director of Public Enlightenment in the state’s Ministry of Education, Balarabe Kiru, said there is no reason why the state government would reverse the directive as the decision to close the schools was taken after a meeting with all relevant stakeholders.

Also speaking through the Commissioner for Education, Lawal Zayam, Bauchi State said the decision to close schools would not be reviewed.

He stated that the holiday was captured in the 2024/2025 academic calendar of the state long at the beginning of the session.

Prof. Lugga, in an online video over the weekend while daring CAN, called on Muslims to exercise restraint.

He cited the prophet’s urge to Muslims to remain calm and tolerant, especially during Ramadan.

He urged CAN to take legal action against the states, saying, “I am begging CAN, for the sake of the Almighty, to take legal action. We are waiting for them. If we meet in court, we will argue that we have 52 Sundays and 52 Saturdays, which make up 104 days a year, all observed as ‘holy days.’

“But here they are raising concerns over the 30-day closure of schools,” he said, while insisting that CAN should pursue legal action.

Lugga added, “We will then pray for the court to rescind these 104 days observed as holidays for Christianity. Otherwise, we Muslims will demand the same days as holidays throughout the year, with the exception of Sallah and Christmas public holidays.”

He also called on the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to challenge this move, advising that the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria should take the lead If NSCIA was unable to do so.

“In the event that CAN decides not to pursue legal action, I am calling on Muslims to take legal action to fight for our rights, similar to CAN’s position. In the meantime, I am praying that this issue can be resolved amicably, whether in court or outside,” he added.

Lugga further urged governors in Muslim-majority states to toe the steps of states that closed schools for Ramadan to help alleviate the challenges of fasting in the hot weather.

Reflecting on history, Prof. Lugga noted that during the colonial era and up until after the First Republic, Saturdays were considered part of the working week.

Omokri also echoed similar sentiments of Prof. Lugga, stating that Nigerian schools go on breaks for Easter, Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He emphasised that the Nigerian school year is structured around the British Christian calendar, and yet Muslims cooperate with these closures.

He said, “In Nigeria, Monday through Friday is a work and school day, favouring Christendom, yet Muslims abide by it. Throughout the Islamic world, Friday is a work and school-free day, while Sunday is a work and school day. But in Nigeria, it is the reverse.

“This has nothing to do with the culture of pre-colonial Nigeria. It is an imposition of Western-style Christianity that our Muslim brethren have accepted as a sacrifice for peace and stability in Nigeria. If they can sacrifice for us, perhaps we can allow them to do in their enclaves what suits their customs and mores.

“Taking these into consideration, it may be prudent to sheathe our swords as these core Northern states, with a clear Muslim majority, rejig the school calendar to accommodate the culture and tradition of their respective residents.”

Omokri added that even if the CAN must intervene, it should be by way of an appeal, rather than in the form of a threat of legal action. “Threats are a MURIC-like behaviour. We must be Christlike,” he added.

According to him, all the states that closed schools did it within their constitutional rights as primary, secondary and tertiary education are in the concurrent list of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Besides, what have we done as Christians when nursery, primary and secondary schools, as well as universities, are shut for fifty-four Mondays every year in some parts of the country?

“Scripture in Ecclesiastes 10:10 says, ‘Wisdom is profitable to direct.’. Perhaps we can let that guide our words and actions.

“Nigeria is a fragile country, and we, as leaders, must all be mindful of how our words and actions affect the delicate balance that keeps the peace in this nation.

“Leaders must have the ability to see the big picture, or Nigeria may have no future.”

Similarly, the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) A Zone has expressed deep concern over the recent attempt by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to unnecessarily and unwarranted meddle in the professionally managed and well-intended closure of schools in four northern states of Kebbi, Kano, Bauchi and Katsina due to the ongoing Ramadan fast.

A statement signed by the Chairman and Public Relations Officer, MSSN A Zone, Malam Ado Garba Yankaji and Musa Abubakar Adam respectively, said “This measure, carefully planned by relevant educational authorities, is aimed at providing relief to fasting students who endure harsh weather conditions.”

MSSN said that it was “highly regrettable” that CAN, which is not a stakeholder in the educational administration of these states, sought to politicise a decision made purely in the best interest of students.

“This interference not only reflects a double standard but also disrupts the smooth governance of the education sector in these States. MSSN A Zone urges all concerned parties to respect the autonomy of local educational decisions and refrain from inflammatory statements that could heat the polity unnecessarily,” the statement added.

The group explained that such actions threaten to disrupt the well-established processes that ensure decisions are based on local realities rather than external ideological pressures.